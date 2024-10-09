X back online in Brazil after suspension, having complied with judicial demands

Social media platform X has begun returning online in Brazil after remaining inaccessible for more than a month following a clash between its owner Elon Musk and a justice on the country’s highest court.

Internet service providers began restoring access to the platform after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorised the lifting of X’s suspension on Tuesday.

Mr de Moraes ordered the shutdown of X on August 30 after a months-long dispute with Mr Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Mr Musk had disparaged Mr de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, although his rulings, including X’s nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

Mr Musk’s company ultimately complied with all of Mr de Moraes’ demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative.

Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.

Brazil — a highly online country of 213 million people — is one of X’s biggest markets, with estimates of its user base ranging from 20 million to 40 million.