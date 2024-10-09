Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war passes 42,000, health chiefs say

The Palestinian death toll from the war in Gaza has passed 42,000, health authorities said.

Gaza’s health ministry does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count, but has said women and children make up more than half of those killed.

It said that 42,010 Palestinians have been killed and 97,720 wounded since the start of the war, which was ignited by Hamas’ cross-border attack in Israel on October 7 2023.