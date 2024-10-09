Biden and Netanyahu hold first conversation in weeks

President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held their first call in weeks, a conversation that comes as Israel expands its ground incursion into Lebanon and considers how to respond to Iran’s recent ballistic missile attack.

Mr Netanyahu’s office also confirmed that the prime minister had recently spoken with former president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump, a Republican who is the midst of a close White House race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, called Mr Netanyahu last week and “congratulated him on the intense and determined operations that Israel carried out against Hezbollah”, according to Mr Netanyahu’s office.