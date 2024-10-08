X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands

The Brazilian Supreme Court has authorised the restoration of social media platform X’s service in Brazil, more than a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court’s website.

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, was blocked on August 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people, and one of X’s biggest markets, with estimates of its userbase ranging from 20 to 40 million.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Mr Musk on free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Mr Musk had disparaged Mr de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, despite the fact his rulings, including X’s nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

Despite Mr Musk’s public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of Mr de Moraes’ demands.

They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative.

Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.