France’s new government faces no-confidence vote as far right offers support

France’s minority government is expected to survive a no-confidence vote on Tuesday in a test for new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier, forced to rely on the far right’s good will to be able to stay in power.

It comes as Mr Barnier’s fragile government faces a major challenge to get a budget for next year approved with no majority in parliament.

Following parliamentary elections in the summer, the National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of parliament, is divided into three major blocs: the New Popular Front, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies and the far-right National Rally party. None of them won an outright majority.

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said she has decided to ‘give a chance’ to the government (Thibault Camus/AP)

The no-confidence motion has been brought by 192 politicians from the New Popular Front, a left-wing coalition comprised of the hard-left France Unbowed, Socialists, Greens and Communists. It needs 289 votes to pass.

The far-right National Rally group, which has 125 MPs, has said it will abstain from voting on a no-confidence motion for now. Leader Marine Le Pen said she has decided to “give a chance” to the government.

Mr Barnier’s Cabinet is mostly composed of members of his Republicans party and centrists from Mr Macron’s alliance who altogether number just over 200.

Left-wing politicians denounced the choice of Mr Barnier as prime minister because they were not given a chance to form a minority government, despite securing the most seats at the National Assembly.

This government “is a denial of the result of the most recent legislative elections”, the motion read.