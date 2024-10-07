Nobel Prize in medicine honours two Americans over discovery of microRNA

The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.

The Nobel Assembly said their discovery is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function”.

Nobel announcements will continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, while the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences winner will be revealed on October 14.