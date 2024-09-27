Harry’s Sentebale leading initiative to support young people in Southern Africa

The Duke of Sussex’s latest philanthropic move will gather world business leaders and philanthropists to work towards fostering prosperity in Southern African communities, specifically focused on young people.

In early October, Harry’s charity organisation Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, will bring together leaders from Google’s charitable arm and several other companies and organisations for a series of meetings and discussions in Lesotho and Johannesburg.

The gathering will be the duke’s first time visiting Southern Africa since 2019.

He has long been devoted to philanthropy work in the region in honour of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry and the leaders will partner with local organisations and companies that are already actively brainstorming solutions to the roadblocks in place for young people in the region to succeed.

The duke said in a news release that the organisation has developed a “profound understanding of local youth – their passions, their concerns, and their extraordinary creativity” through their extensive work in the area and their longstanding relationships with local communities.

“These young adults are eager and capable of driving meaningful change, yet significant barriers still stand in their way,” his statement continued, noting Sentebale is nearing its 20th anniversary.

While the organisation was initially established to help children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/Aids, it now works to establish solutions to broader problems impacting youth in the region, such as health issues, wealth inequity, and climate.

The organisation’s name means forget-me-not in the Sesotho language, and Harry and Prince Seeiso established the charity in memory of their late mothers.

The session, which will reunite the group after they previously convened in Miami for a session in April, will also feature a panel discussion in addition to the private work sessions, and they will complete a site visit to the “mountain kingdom” of Lesotho.

“Over 50% of these young people are at risk of remaining economically vulnerable without urgent investment in digital skills, education, and job creation,” said Sentebale board chairwoman Sophie Chandauka in a release.

“The duke’s return to Southern Africa, alongside our new American friends, marks a milestone as we collaborate with world-class organisations and local leadership to engage this critical youth cohort.”

The announcement of the new initiative comes after Harry appeared at several humanitarian and philanthropic events that ran alongside the United Nations General Assembly Week.