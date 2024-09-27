Georgia governor says at least 11 dead in his state after Hurricane Helene

The governor of Georgia says at least 11 people in his state have been killed and dozens are still trapped in homes damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Governor Brian Kemp made the statement on Friday at a news conference.

He said authorities believe there are 115 structures with people trapped inside.

The storm made landfall late on Thursday in Florida’s sparsely populated Big Bend area, which is home to fishing villages and holiday homes.

It is where the Panhandle and peninsula meet.