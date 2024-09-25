Zelensky urges world leaders against seeking ‘an out’ from war with Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged global leaders to stand with his country and not seek “an out” instead of a “real, just peace” more than two years into Russia’s war.

At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a ceasefire, Mr Zelensky told the UN General Assembly there is no alternative to the “peace formula” he presented two years ago.

Among other things, it seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes.

“Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve an out instead of an end to the war,” he said.

“Do not divide the world. Be united nations,” he implored. “And that will bring us peace.”