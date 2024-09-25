Israel activates reserve troops in response to rising tensions with Hezbollah

The Israeli military says it is activating reserve troops in response to rising tensions with the Hezbollah militant group.

It came as the United Nations said more than 90,000 people have been displaced by five days of Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday that a total of 200,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel nearly a year ago, drawing Israeli retaliation.

The Israeli military announcement on Wednesday indicates that Israel is planning even tougher action against Lebanese group Hezbollah.

It followed Hezbollah firing a missile towards Tel Aviv for the first time.

The army said it was calling up “two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena”.

“This will enable the continuation of combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation,” it said.