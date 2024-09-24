Biden set to make long-awaited visit to Africa in October

US President Joe Biden will make his long-awaited visit to Africa when he travels to Germany and Angola in mid-October, the White House has announced.

Mr Biden had promised during a summit of African leaders he hosted in Washington in late 2022 to visit Africa the following year.

His visit was to be the capstone of an administration effort to shore up ties with the continent, partly to counter growing influence there from China, a US rival.

Several Cabinet members and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as first lady Jill Biden, visited African nations in 2023, but the year passed without a visit from Mr Biden.

Now, with just a few months left in office after he ended his re-election campaign, he plans to travel to Berlin and Luanda, Angola, from October 10th to 15th, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced while Mr Biden was in New York.

He delivered his final address as president to the UN General Assembly earlier on Tuesday.

Mr Biden will be the first US president to visit sub-Saharan Africa since 2015.

During meetings in Berlin with German leaders, Mr Biden will shore up alliances and express appreciation to Germany for supporting Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression, hosting US service members and for its contributions to the Nato alliance, Ms Jean-Pierre said.

The president will visit Luanda, the capital of Angola in central Africa, to discuss collaboration on a number of issues with President Joao Lourenço.

They are also set to discuss economic partnerships and infrastructure, including a rail project that would start in Lobito, Angola, and ultimately connect the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean, among other issues, Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Asked in May about the timing of an Africa trip, Mr Biden said he hoped to visit after the November presidential election.

“I plan on going in February after I am re-elected,” Mr Biden said then as he welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House during his US state visit.