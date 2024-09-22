Israel raids, shuts down Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the West Bank

Israeli troops raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early on Sunday.

Israel has also ordered the bureau to shut down amid a widening campaign by Israel targeting the Qatar-funded broadcaster as it covers the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days.

It follows an extraordinary order issued in May that saw Israeli police raid Al Jazeera’s broadcast position in East Jerusalem, seizing equipment there, preventing its broadcasts in Israel and blocking its websites.

The move marked the first time Israel has ever shuttered a foreign news outlet operating in the country.

However, Al Jazeera has continued operating in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories that the Palestinians hope to have for their future state.

Israeli soldiers take up position next to buildings destroyed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/AP)

There was no immediate acknowledgement of the shutdown by Israeli forces. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Al Jazeera denounced the move as it continued broadcasting live from Amman in neighbouring Jordan.

Israeli troops entered the office and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days, saying that staff needed to leave immediately.

The network later aired what appeared to be Israeli troops tearing down a banner on a balcony used by the Al Jazeera office.

Al Jazeera said it bore an image of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist shot dead by Israeli forces in May 2022.

The network has reported on the Israeli-Hamas war nonstop since the militants’ initial cross-border attack on October 7 and has maintained 24-hour coverage in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s grinding ground offensive that has killed and wounded members of its staff.

Israeli soldiers following Israeli strikes during an attack in the Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/AP)

While including on-the-ground reporting of the war’s casualties, its Arabic arm often publishes verbatim video statements from Hamas and other regional militant groups.

That has led to Israeli claims by officials up to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the network has “harmed Israel’s security and incited against soldiers”.

Those claims have been vehemently denied by Al Jazeera, whose main funder, Qatar, has been key in negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire to end the war.

An order closing Al Jazeera in Israel has been repeatedly renewed in the time since, but it had not yet ordered the Ramallah offices closed.