Shamed movie producer Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex assault charge

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York, as he awaits retrial in his landmark #MeToo case.

Details of the new allegations were not immediately available. He was charged with committing a criminal sex act.

Prosecutors revealed last week that Weinstein had been indicted on additional sex crime charges that were not part of the case that led to his now-overturned 2020 conviction. But the new indictment had been sealed.

Prosecutors have previously said the grand jury heard evidence of up to three alleged incidents dating back to the mid-2000s.

Harvey Weinstein appears in criminal court in New York (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

In April, New York’s highest court overturned Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges involving two women.

That court ordered a new trial, and it is tentatively scheduled to begin on November 12.

The Court of Appeals ruled that the then-trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations that were not part of the case. That judge’s term expired in 2022, and he is no longer on the bench.

Prosecutors have said they will seek to fold the new charges into the retrial, but Weinstein’s lawyers say it should be a separate case.

Weinstein, who also was convicted in 2022 in a Los Angeles rape case, remains behind bars while awaiting his New York retrial.

The 72-year-old has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.

The jailed ex-movie mogul, who recently had emergency surgery, arrived at the Manhattan court in a wheelchair.

A judge agreed last week to let Weinstein remain indefinitely in the prison ward at Bellevue Hospital instead of being transferred back to the infirmary ward at New York’s Rikers Island jail complex.

Once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, Weinstein co-founded the film and television production companies Miramax and the Weinstein Company and produced films such as Shakespeare in Love and The Crying Game.