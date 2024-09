JD Souther, who wrote hit songs for the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, dies aged 78

John David “JD” Souther, a prolific songwriter and musician who helped shape the country-rock sound that took root in southern California in the 1970s with his collaborations with the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, has died at the age of 78.

Souther, who collaborated on some of the Eagles’ biggest hits, such as Best Of My Love and New Kid In Town, died on Tuesday at his home in New Mexico, according to an announcement on his website.

He also collaborated with James Taylor, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt and many more, and also found success as a solo artist. He had been about to start a tour with Karla Bonoff on September 24 in Phoenix.

When he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, Souther was described as “a principal architect of the southern California sound and a major influence on a generation of songwriters”.

Souther was born in Detroit and grew up in Amarillo, Texas. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s, where he met Glenn Frey, a founding member and guitarist of the Eagles. The two began a longtime partnership, starting with a band called Longbranch Pennywhistle.

“Our first year together will always seem like yesterday to me,” Souther said in a statement after Frey died in 2016. “His amazing capacity for the big joke and that brilliant groove that lived inside him are with me, even now, in this loss and sorrow… The music and the love are indestructible.”

Souther described his start with Frey at The Troubadadour, the popular West Hollywood music club, as “the best study in songwriting I can imagine”.

“So many great songwriters came through – Laura Nyro, Kris Kristofferson, Randy Newman, Elton John, James Taylor, Tim Hardin, Carole King, Rick Nelson, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Waylon Jennings, Tim Buckley, Gordon Lightfoot, Taj Mahal and more,” he said in a statement on his website.

“It seems impossible now to imagine that much music in a year and a half or so, but that was my life and the Troubadour was our university.

“It’s also where I met Linda Ronstadt and where Don Henley and Glenn Frey met to form this little country-rock band called Eagles that would go on to make musical history.”

On his own, Souther recorded his self-titled debut in 1972 before forming The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band with former Byrds member Chris Hillman and Poco’s Richie Furay.

A second solo effort in 1976, Black Rose, included a duet with Ronstadt, his one-time girlfriend, If You Have Crying Eyes.

His biggest hit as a solo artist was You’re Only Lonely, from the 1979 album of the same name.

Among the artists he worked with as a singer were Don Henley, Christopher Cross, Dan Fogelberg and Roy Orbison.

He appeared as an actor on television in Thirtysomething, Nashville and Purgatory and in the films Postcards From The Edge, My Girl 2 and Deadline.