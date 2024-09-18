Express & Star
In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon

The celestial spectacle took place on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning across North and South America as well as Europe and Africa.

The supermoon rose behind a horse statue at the Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow

Skywatchers have been treated to a partial lunar eclipse and a supermoon, all rolled into one.

The spectacle was visible in clear skies across North America and South America on Tuesday night, and in Africa and Europe on Wednesday morning.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.

The pumpkin-coloured Harvest moon rises over the beach as people play volleyball on the shore of Lake Michigan
The supermoon is one of three remaining this year (AP)
Supermoon seen over Brandenburg, Biegen, Germany
This lunar eclipse is the second and final of the year after a slight darkening in March (dpa via AP)
The full moon rises in the over a beer sign in the outfield at Kauffman Stadium
The full moon rises over Kauffman Stadium during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Missouri (AP)
The moon rises through clouds over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Camden, Maine
The moon rises through clouds over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Camden, Maine (AP)
The full Harvest moon rises behind the church in Wehrheim near Frankfurt
The full Harvest moon rises behind the church in Wehrheim near Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)
A weathervane on a church is silhouetted in front of the rising moon in Wehrheim near Frankfurt
A weathervane on a church is silhouetted in front of the rising moon in Wehrheim near Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)
The supermoon during China's Mid-Autumn Festival, seen here in Huzhou City
The supermoon could be seen during China’s Mid-Autumn Festival, seen here in Huzhou City (Xinhua via AP)
The full moon over Hong Kong
For a more striking lunar sight, skywatchers can set their calendars for March 13. The moon will be totally eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow and will be painted red by stray bits of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere (AP)
