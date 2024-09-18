In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon
The celestial spectacle took place on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning across North and South America as well as Europe and Africa.
Published
Last updated
Skywatchers have been treated to a partial lunar eclipse and a supermoon, all rolled into one.
The spectacle was visible in clear skies across North America and South America on Tuesday night, and in Africa and Europe on Wednesday morning.
A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.