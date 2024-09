Five things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump is safe following what the FBI said “appears to be an attempted assassination” while playing golf two months after another attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Local authorities said the US Secret Service agents protecting Mr Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope as the former president was playing on one of his Florida golf courses in West Palm Beach.

Here are five things to know about what happened on Sunday to the Republican presidential nominee.

– Who is the suspect?

Law enforcement officials said the man who pointed the rifle and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh.

Records show Routh, 58, lived in North Carolina for most of his life before moving in 2018 to Kaaawa, Hawaii, where he and his son operated a company building sheds, according to an archived version of the webpage for the business.

Routh frequently posted on social media about the war in Ukraine and had a website where he sought to raise money and recruit volunteers to go to Kyiv to join the fight against the Russian invasion. In June 2020, he made a post on X directed at then-president Mr Trump to say he would win re-election if he issued an executive order for the Justice Department to prosecute police misconduct. That year, he also posted in support of the Democratic presidential campaign of then-US Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who has since left the party and endorsed Mr Trump.

However, in recent years, his posts suggest he soured on Mr Trump, and he expressed support for President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris.

In July, following the assassination attempt on Mr Trump in Pennsylvania, Routh urged Mr Biden and Ms Harris to visit those wounded in the shooting at the hospital and to attend the funeral of a former fire chief killed at the rally.

Voter records show he registered as an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina in 2012, most recently voting in person during the state’s Democratic Party primary in March 2024. Federal campaign finance records show Routh made 19 small political donations totalling 140 dollars (£106) since 2019 using his Hawaii address to ActBlue, a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates.

Records show that while living in Greensboro, North Carolina, Routh had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. He was convicted in 2002 of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, according to online North Carolina Department of Adult Correction records.

The records do not provide details about the case. But a News & Record story from 2002 says a man with the same name was arrested after a three-hour stand-off with police. The story says he was pulled over during a traffic stop, put his hand on a gun and barricaded himself inside a roofing business. He owned the roofing company, according to state incorporation filings.

– How did this happen?

Local authorities said the gunman was about 400 yards to 500 yards away from Mr Trump and hiding in shrubbery while the former president was playing a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Ric Bradshaw, sheriff of Palm Beach County, said that when people get into the shrubbery around the course “they’re pretty much out of sight”. Mr Bradshaw said the entire golf course would have been lined with law enforcement if Mr Trump were the sitting president, but because he is not, “security is limited to the areas the Secret Service deems possible”.

Mr Trump’s protective detail has been higher than some of his peers because of his high visibility and his campaign to seek the White House again. His security was bolstered days before the July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania because of a threat on Mr Trump’s life from Iran, US officials said.

– What has Donald Trump said since the attempt?

In an email to supporters, Mr Trump said: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

His running mate, JD Vance, and US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said they spoke to Mr Trump after the incident, and both said he was in “good spirits”. Mr Trump also checked in with several Fox News hosts.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a close friend of the former president’s, said on air that he spoke to Mr Trump and his golf partner, Steve Witkoff, afterwards. They told Mr Hannity they had been on the fifth hole when they heard a “pop pop, pop pop”. Within seconds, he said Mr Witkoff recounted, Secret Service agents “pounced on” Mr Trump and “covered him” to protect him.

Moments later, Mr Witkoff said, a “fast cart” with steel reinforcement and other protection was able to whisk Mr Trump away.

Mr Hannity said Mr Trump’s reaction after this happened – and when it was clear that everyone, including Mr Witkoff, was safe – was to quip that he was sad he had not been able to finish the hole since he “was even and had a birdie putt”.

– What is vice president Kamala Harris saying?

Ms Harris, Mr Trump’s Democratic opponent in the presidential election, posted on X that she had been briefed on the reports of gunshots fired.

She said: “I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

The White House said President Joe Biden and Ms Harris would be kept updated on the investigation. The White House added it was “relieved” to know Mr Trump is safe.

– What is next?

Mr Trump has not announced any changes to his schedule and is set to speak live on X on Monday night from his Mar-a-Lago resort to launch his sons’ crypto platform.

Meanwhile, the leaders of a congressional bipartisan task force investigating the July 13 assassination attempt on Mr Trump said they have requested a briefing by the Secret Service.

“We are thankful that the former president was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms,” Representative Mike Kelly (Republican-Pennsylvania) and Representative Jason Crow (Democrat-Colorado) said in a statement. They said the task force will share updates.

US Representative Jared Moskowitz, a Florida Democrat who is part of the task force, said he “will seek answers about what happened today and then”.