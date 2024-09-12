Donald Trump rules out further debates with Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has said he will not participate in another debate with fellow candidate for the US presidency Kamala Harris.

The Republican Party nominee posted on Truth Social that “There will be no third debate!”.

He also suggested that a “prizefighter” who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch.

Mr Trump also called Ms Harris a “no-show” for a debate date that had been proposed earlier this month. Instead of an event with the vice president, Mr Trump ended up going on Fox News for a solo meeting with host Sean Hannity.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Charlotte (Nell Redmond/AP)

Both campaigns have framed their candidates as the winner of Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia.

Shortly thereafter, a spokesperson for Ms Harris said she would be open to another debate with Mr Trump, and Ms Harris said during a North Carolina campaign rally on Thursday she believes she and the former president “owe it to voters” to debate again.

Fox News has issued invitations to both campaigns for a debate in October.

Mr Trump’s social media post came as both candidates headed to swing states they hope to win amid a closely fought presidential campaign.

Ms Harris has her sights set on North Carolina, where she is scheduled to hold rallies in Charlotte and Greensboro.

Mr Trump was heading west to Tucson, Arizona, as he looks to stabilise his campaign, which continues to struggle to recalibrate nearly two months after Ms Harris replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.