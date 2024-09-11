Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes

Israeli strikes on Palestinian territories have killed more than two dozen people, according to local officials.

They say an Israeli air strike killed five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and at least 20 people, including 16 women and children, were killed in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health ministry said Tuesday’s strike on a tent camp in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone killed at least 19 people.

The ministry says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began, though it does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count.

The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

A strike on a tent camp in the Gaza Strip killed at least 20 people (AP)

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in their October 7 attack that sparked the war. They abducted another 250 and are still holding around 100. Around a third of them are believed to be dead.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said two Israeli soldiers died and seven more were injured when their helicopter crashed in the southern Gaza Strip.

The military said the overnight helicopter crash was not the result of enemy fire and is under investigation.

The helicopter was on a mission to evacuate wounded soldiers from Gaza for treatment in Israeli hospitals.

There have been 340 Israeli soldiers killed since the ground operation began in Gaza in late October, at least 50 of whom have been killed in accidents within Gaza – not as a result of combat with Palestinian militants, according to the military.