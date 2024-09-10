‘That was terrifying’: Plane’s tail knocked over in collision on Atlanta taxiway

Two Delta Air Lines planes collided on a taxiway at Atlanta’s airport, with a larger plane knocking over the tail of a smaller regional jet.

No injuries were reported and Delta said passengers would be rebooked on other flights.

Atlanta-based Delta said the wing of a Delta Airbus A350 jet that was bound for Tokyo hit the tail of a smaller Bombardier CRJ-900 that was on an adjacent taxiway.

The smaller plane, operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, was preparing to take off for Lafayette, Louisiana.

Jason Adams, a meteorologist for WFTS-TV in Tampa, Florida, who is travelling to Louisiana to cover Tropical Storm Francine, recounted the moment of impact on social media platform X.

“Well that was terrifying,” Mr Adams wrote.

“Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane. Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke.”

Mr Adams posted pictures of the tail of the smaller plane knocked on its side and laying on the taxiway.

Delta said the wing of the larger plane was also damaged.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said passengers from one plane were bused back to the terminal, while the other plane returned to a gate under its own power.

There were 221 passengers on the Airbus and 56 passengers on the regional jet.

Delta said it would co-operate with the National Transportation Safety Board and other authorities to investigate.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is also investigating.

Airport officials described disruptions to operations at the world’s busiest airport as “minimal”.