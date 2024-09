Multiple people shot along I-75 in southeastern Kentucky, authorities say

Multiple people were shot on Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, authorities said.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.

In a video statement, London mayor Randall Weddle said he was told seven people were hurt, but not all of those were wounded by gunfire. Some of the victims were injured in a vehicle accident, he said.

“There are no deceased at this time. No one was killed from this, thankfully, but we ask that you continue to pray,” Mr Weddle said.

Hospital officials at Saint Joseph London said in a statement that the facility was treating multiple patients, LEX 18 reported. The hospital added that the people it received had minor injuries.

Jay Blanton, a spokesperson for the University of Kentucky Albert B Chandler Hospital, said two victims were admitted but he did not have any information on their conditions.

The sheriff’s office also announced that a Person of Interest has been identified in connection with the shooting, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him.

The man’s name was given as Joseph A Couch, a 32-year-old white male, and anyone with information about his location was urged to call the county 911 centre.

State lawmakers from Laurel County urged residents in the area to stay home as police continued to search for the gunman.

“Without a doubt, this is an act of senseless violence that does not reflect the values of this community, our Commonwealth, or its people,” they said in a statement.

A “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation,” the Mount Vernon Fire Department said in a statement. It advised motorists to avoid I-75 and US 25.

The interstate was closed nine miles (14 kilometres) north of London but later reopened, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X.

“Please pray for everyone involved.

“We will provide more details once they are available.”

London is a a small city with a population of about 8,000 located about 75 miles (120 kilometres) south of Lexington.