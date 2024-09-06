Teenager charged over deadly shooting at Georgia high school appears in court

The 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Georgia high school in which four people died will stay in detention as his lawyer declined to seek bail at a court hearing on Friday.

After the hearing, Colt Gray, wearing khaki pants and a green shirt, was escorted out of court in shackles on his wrists and ankles.

The judge then called Colt Gray back to the courtroom to correct an earlier misstatement that his crimes could be punishable by death. Because he is a juvenile, the maximum penalty he would face is life without parole.

The judge also set another hearing for December 4.

The hearing comes a day after his father was also arrested for allowing his son to have a weapon.

According to arrest warrants obtained by The Associated Press, Colt Gray is accused of using a semiautomatic assault-style rifle to kill two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder, outside Atlanta.

Colt Gray is escorted out of the Barrow County court after his first appearance (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Nine people were also hurt in Wednesday’s attack. Authorities have not offered any motive or explained how Colt Gray obtained the gun or got it into the school.

The teenager’s father, Colin Gray, 54, was charged on Thursday in connection with the shooting, including with counts of involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder, Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Chris Hosey said.

“His charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon,” Mr Hosey said. Colin Gray’s first court appearance was also set for Friday.

Before Colin Gray’s arrest was reported, the AP knocked on the door of a home listed for him seeking comment about his son’s arrest. Court records early on Friday did not indicate whether either had a lawyer yet ahead of their court hearings.

Colt Gray was charged as an adult with four counts of murder in the deaths of Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53.

A neighbour remembered Mason as inquisitive when he was a little boy. Mr Aspinwall and Ms Irimie were both math teachers, and Mr Aspinwall also helped coach the school’s football team. Ms Irimie, who emigrated to the US from Romania, volunteered at a local church, where she taught dance.

Before Colt Gray’s hearing at the Barrow County courthouse, court workers set out boxes of tissue along courtroom benches, and relatives and community members began to trickle into the courtroom on Friday morning in advance of the hearings for the son and father.

The teenager denied threatening to carry out a school shooting when authorities interviewed him last year about a menacing post on social media, according to a sheriff’s report obtained on Thursday.