Russian strike kills at least 41 and injures 180 others, Zelensky says

At least 41 people have been killed and 180 others injured after two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and hospital in a central region of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

The strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said. Poltava is located about 110km (70 miles) from the border with Russia and about 350km (200 miles) south east of Kyiv.

It appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022.

In a video posted on his Telegram page, Mr Zelensky said: “One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved.

“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation,” he added.

He said he had ordered “a full and prompt investigation” into what happened but did not provide any further details.

The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said, describing the strike as “barbaric”.

Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Poltava governor Filip Pronin announced three days of mourning starting on Wednesday.

“A great tragedy for Poltava region and entire Ukraine,” he wrote on his Telegram page. “The enemy certainly must answer for all (its) crimes against humanity,” he said.

Mr Zelensky repeated his appeal for Ukraine’s western partners to ensure swift delivery of military aid. He has previously chided the US and European countries for being slow to make good on their pledges of help.

He also wants them to ease restrictions on what Ukraine can target on Russian soil with the weapons they provide. Some countries fear that hitting Russia could escalate the war.

“Ukraine needs air defence systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage,” Zelensky wrote in English on Telegram.

“Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives,” he said.