Gold Star families defend Trump visit to Arlington Cemetery

Gold Star military families have launched an attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, stating Donald Trump’s campaign to accuse the Democratic nominee of politicising fallen US service members.

On Saturday, Ms Harris accused Mr Trump of using the Gold Star families, who have all lost a relative or loved one due to military service, to stage a “political stunt” that “disrespected sacred ground” where many Afghanistan soldiers are buried.

The families say the former US president was merely honouring their loved ones when he came to Arlington.

After the visit, the Trump campaign distributed images of his appearance at Arlington, despite the cemetery’s prohibition on partisan activity on the grounds.

“President Mr Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend the solemn ceremonies commemorating the three-year anniversary of our children’s deaths,” said the relatives’ joint statement.

Former US Marine Corps corporal Kelsee Lainhart left, and Mr Trump place a wreath in honour of the 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate (Alex Brandon/AP)

“He was there to honour their sacrifice, yet Vice President Ms Harris has disgracefully twisted this sacred moment into a political ploy.”

Mr Trump visited the cemetery on Monday to honour Nicole Gee, Darin Hoover and Ryan Knauss, who were among 13 US service members and more than 100 Afghans who died in the 2021 suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport as US forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Mr Trump thanked the family members for their statement via social media.

“Thank you for saying you wanted me to stand with you … and take pictures, that it was your request, not mine,” he wrote.

Throughout the weekend, the Trump campaign shared video testimonials from some Gold Star relatives who signed the statement criticising Ms Harris.

Christy Shamblin, Ms Gee’s mother-in-law, said in a 90-second message that Mr Trump and his aides were “respectful” and “a comfort” to the families who gathered at Arlington.

Then she directly addressed her remarks to Ms Harris.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (Stephen B Morton/AP)

“Why won’t you return a call and explain how you call my daughter-in-law’s death a success?” Ms Shamblin said.

“Why would you take a day where we celebrated the deaths of our loved ones and use it to disparage not only them, but us.”

The Gold Star media release from the Trump campaign is the latest volley in an extended back-and-forth between the two candidates.

Mr Trump has repeatedly tried to point the finger at Ms Harris for the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

The former US president and the families of some of those killed in the bombing blame Ms Harris, as they did President Joe Biden before he ended his re-election bid, for their loved ones’ deaths.

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to Dover Air Force Base in 2021 for the ceremony returning the service members’ remains to US soil.