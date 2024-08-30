Strictly star Chigvintsev charged with domestic violence in California

Former Strictly star professional Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on Thursday and charged with domestic violence in northern California, according to the local sheriff’s office.

When Napa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Yountville, it was apparent that there was potential abuse and Chigvintsev was arrested, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson, Henry Wofford.

Chigvintsev, who has also appeared on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, co-operated with deputies and was charged with felony domestic violence, an offense that they do not charge people with unless there is a very credible witness or apparent markings that suggest abuse, he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Mr Wofford could not release any information about the alleged victim or their relationship to Chigvintsev, he said.

Chigvintsev was released on bail of 25,000 US dollars (£19,000) on Thursday afternoon, Mr Wofford said.

Representatives for Chigvintsev did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on his behalf and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.