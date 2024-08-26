Ukraine president says Russian bombardment involved 100 missiles and 100 drones

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russia’s overnight and early-morning bombardment of his country as “vile” and said it involved more than 100 missiles of various types and about 100 “Shahed” drones.

He said on Monday that the barrage had caused deaths and dozens of injuries, as well as a lot of damage to Ukraine’s energy sector.

“Like most previous Russian strikes, this one was just as vile, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. Most of our regions – from the Kharkiv region and Kyiv to Odesa and our western regions…” he said.

A Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

The attack began at around midnight and continued beyond daybreak in what appeared to be Russia’s biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks.

Russian forces fired drones, cruise missiles and hypersonic ballistic Kinzhal missiles at 15 Ukrainian regions – more than half the country, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday morning.

“The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions,” he said.

He added that Ukraine’s state-owned power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has been forced to implement emergency power cuts to stabilise the system.

He called on Ukraine’s allies to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons and permission to use them on targets inside Russia.

“In order to stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the place from which the Russian missiles are launched,” Mr Shmyhal said. “We count on the support of our allies and will definitely make Russia pay.”

A building damaged in a drone attack on the city of Engels in the Saratov region of Russia (Saratov region governor Roman Busargin official Telegram channel/AP)

According to Ukraine’s air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, and power and water supplies in the city were disrupted by the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

At least three people were killed – one in the western city of Lutsk, one in the central Dnipropetrovsk region and one in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in the south-east, according to local officials.

Thirteen other people were wounded – one in the Kyiv region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, five in Lutsk, three in the southern Mykolaiv region and four in the neighbouring Odesa region.

Blackouts and damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were reported across the country, from the region of Sumy in the east, to the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions in the south, to the region of Rivne in the west.

Saratov region governor Roman Busargin, right, speaks with residents of the building damaged by a drone attack on the city (Saratov region governor Roman Busargin official Telegram channel/AP)

In Sumy, a province in the east that borders Russia, local officials said 194 settlements had suffered a full power blackout, while 19 others had a partial blackout.

Ukraine’s private energy company, DTEK, introduced emergency blackouts, saying in an online statement that “energy workers throughout the country work 24/7 to restore light in the homes of Ukrainians”.

In the wake of the barrage and the power cuts, regional officials across Ukraine were ordered to open “points of invincibility” – shelter-type places where people can charge their devices and get refreshments during energy blackouts, Prime Minister Shmyhal said.

Such points were first opened in Ukraine in the autumn of 2022, when Russia targeted the country’s energy infrastructure with weekly barrages.

In neighbouring Poland, the military said Polish and Nato air defences were activated in the eastern part of the country as a result of the attack.

Drone attack damage to a building in the Russian city of Saratov (Saratov region governor Roman Busargin official Telegram channel/AP)

Meanwhile, in Russia, officials reported a Ukrainian drone attack overnight and on Monday morning.

Four people were injured in the central region of Saratov, where drones hit residential buildings in two cities.

One drone crashed into a residential high-rise in the city of Saratov, and another hit a residential building in the city of Engels, home to a military airfield that had been attacked before, local officials said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that a total of 22 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight and in the morning over eight Russian regions, including the Saratov and Yaroslavl regions in central Russia.