‘Prosecutors probing captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily’

Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media have reported.

James Cutfield, a 51-year old New Zealand national, is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck over the incident off Porticello, newspapers said.

Under Italian law, being under investigation does not imply being guilty and does not necessarily lead to criminal charges.

Prosecutors in Termini Imerese did not respond to calls to confirm the reports.

British tech tycoon Mick Lynch and his daughter Hannah were among seven people who died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm off Sicily (Family handout/PA)

On Saturday, chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed an investigation has been launched but said a suspect has not been identified.

He said his team will consider each possible element of responsibility, including those of the captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision, and the yacht’s manufacturer.

Mr Cutfield was among 15 survivors of the sinking that killed British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah, and five others.

The Bayesian, a 184ft (56m) British-flagged luxury yacht, went down near the Mediterranean island in southern Italy last Monday.

Investigators are focusing on how a vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailing boat remained largely unscathed.

Prosecutors said the event was “extremely rapid” and could have been a “downburst” – a localised, powerful wind that descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out rapidly upon hitting the ground.

The crew were saved, apart from the chef, while six passengers were trapped in the hull.