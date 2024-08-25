French authorities arrest Telegram chief Pavel Durov at Paris airport

The founder and chief executive of the popular encrypted messaging service Telegram has been detained at an airport in Paris, French media reported on Sunday.

Pavel Durov was held at Paris-Le Bourget airport on Saturday evening after arriving in France from Azerbaijan, according to broadcasters LCI and TF1.

Investigators from the National Anti-Fraud Office, attached to the French customs department, told him he was being placed in police custody, the broadcasters said.

French prosecutors declined to comment on Mr Durov’s arrest when contacted by the Associated Press on Sunday, in line with regulations during an ongoing investigation.

The arrest warrant issued by France is based on allegations that the encrypted platform has been used for money laundering and drug trafficking (Yui Mok/PA)

French media reported that the 39-year-old is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by France based on allegations that his encrypted platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and allowing the sharing of content linked to sexual exploitation of minors.

Western governments have often criticised Telegram for lack of content moderating on the messaging service.

Russian government officials expressed outrage at Mr Durov’s arrest, with some highlighting what they said is the West’s double standards on freedom of speech.

Maria Zakharova, from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on her personal Telegram account: “In 2018, a group of 26 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Freedom House, Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and others, condemned the Russian court’s decision to block Telegram.

“Do you think this time they’ll appeal to Paris and demand Durov’s release?”