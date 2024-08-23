Indian premier Narendra Modi offers to bring peace to Ukraine ‘as a friend’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to act “as a friend” to bring peace to Ukraine during a brief visit that many in the country hope will pave the way for an Indian role in peace mediation.

Mr Modi and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed at length Ukraine’s peace formula, which prioritises territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We say it very loudly and clearly that we support the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mr Modi said through a translator during his meeting with Mr Zelensky. “It’s our highest priority.”

A video clip of the meeting was published on the Ukrainian president’s Telegram account.

Mr Modi added that during his visit to Russia last month, he told President Vladimir Putin “that problems cannot be resolved on the battlefield”.

“The only way of resolving problems is through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, adding that “it must be done without losing any time”.

Mr Zelensky called the visit “friendly” and “symbolic” because Mr Modi came the day before Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Officials in India and Ukraine say the visit’s focus was on boosting economic ties and co-operation in defence, science and technology, but analysts say it could also be an attempt by Mr Modi to strike a more neutral stance after what has been seen as a lean towards Russia.

The meeting started with both leaders visiting a memorial commemorating hundreds of Ukrainian children who have been killed over more than two years of war. Mr Zelensky published a video showing the two hugging each other after shaking hands.

Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelensky at the memorial (Indian Prime Minister’s office/AP)

“Conflict is particularly devastating for young children,” Mr Modi wrote on X. “My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief.”

They laid teddy bears at the memorial at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War before observing a moment of silence.

Ukrainian media reported that Mr Modi met representatives of the Indian diaspora after arriving. The crowd gathered around the Indian prime minister cheering “Modi, Modi, Modi”.

He also paid tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi Monument in Kyiv.

The chief of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, called the visit “historic” and emphasised Ukraine’s expectation that India could play a role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine with a “just peace”.

“We respect India as a very big democracy in the world and a powerful country,” Mr Yermak said in an interview with India Today. “But now it’s necessary to say who is the aggressor, who is the victim.”

Before arriving in Ukraine, Mr Modi called for diplomatic efforts to end the war during a visit to Poland on Thursday, pledging India’s support and saying that no conflict can be solved on a battlefield.

His arrival came a month and a half after Mr Zelensky criticised his visit to Moscow in July, when he met Mr Putin on the day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people.

Mr Zelensky described that meeting as a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts”, and criticised Mr Modi for hugging Mr Putin during their meeting.

India has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and has instead urged Moscow and Kyiv to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

It is the first visit by an Indian premier to Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations more than 30 years ago.