Fake watermelons stuffed with drugs seized at US-Mexico border

A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a US-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, US Customs and Border Protection said.

The methamphetamine, valued at more than five million dollars (£3.8 million), was found on August 16 when the cargo aboard a tractor-trailer from Mexico was unloaded for a detailed inspection, the agency said in a statement.

Fake watermelons, used to disguised a shipment of methamphetamines, is shown after a bust by US Customs and Border Protection (AP)

Among real watermelons, officers found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper coloured to look like watermelon skins.

The total weight of the packages amounted to 4,587 pounds (2,080 kilograms) and testing determined the contents were methamphetamine, the agency said.

The truck driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.