Drone attacks cause fire at Russian military facility

A drone attack sparked a fire at a military facility in the Volgograd region of southern Russia on Thursday, regional officials and the country’s Ministry of Defence said.

Regional Volgograd governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram that a “defence ministry facility” was on fire after being attacked with drones in the area of Marinovka. There were no casualties, he said.

Mr Bocharov did not specify what was damaged but Russian Telegram channels said that drones attempted to attack a military air base near Marinovka in the village of Oktyabrsky.

Ukraine did not acknowledge the attack but it comes as Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russia, with a ground offensive into the Russian region of Kursk and drone attacks that targeted Moscow on Wednesday in what the capital’s mayor called one of the largest done attacks to date since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a fire at an oil depot earlier hit by a drone attack near Proletarsk, Russia, on Monday (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Videos shared on Russian social media channels showed thick black smoke rising from the air base and an explosion in the night sky reportedly near the base. Marinovka is about 185 miles east of the Ukrainian border and about the same distance west from the border with Kazakhstan.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said one drone was taken down several miles from the airfield and that wreckage from another fell on a trailer near the air base, causing it to catch fire.

Data from Nasa fire satellites, which monitor Earth for forest blazes, showed fires breaking out around the air base’s apron, where fighter jets have previously been seen parked.