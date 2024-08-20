Russia says Ukraine has destroyed or damaged all three bridges over Seim River

Ukrainian forces have either destroyed or damaged all three of the bridges over the Seim River in western Russia, according to Russian sources.

Kyiv’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is changing the trajectory of the war and boosting morale among Ukraine’s war-weary population.

But even as Ukraine hails its success on Russian territory, the Russian push in eastern Ukraine is poised to claim another key centre, the city of Pokrovsk.

Ukraine’s attacks on the three bridges over the Seim River in Kursk could potentially trap Russian forces between the river, the Ukrainian advance and the Ukrainian border. They already appear to be slowing down Russia’s response to the Kursk incursion, which Ukraine launched on August 6.

Over the weekend, Ukraine’s Air Force commander posted two videos of bridges over the Seim being hit, and satellite photos by Planet Labs PBC analysed on Tuesday by the Associated Press confirmed that a bridge in the town of Glushkovo had been destroyed.

Satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a destroyed bridge across the Seim River at the town of Glushkovo (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

A Russian military investigator confirmed on Monday that Ukraine had “totally destroyed” one bridge and damaged two others in the area. The full extent of the damage remained unclear.

“As a result of targeted shelling with the use of rocket and artillery weapons against residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Karyzh village … a third bridge over the Seim River was damaged,” the unnamed representative for Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a video published on the Telegram channel of Russian state TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov.

Russian military bloggers Vladimir Romanov and Yuri Podolyaka and several high-profile pro-war Telegram channels in Russia also claimed that the third bridge had been targeted and damaged. Mr Podolyaka’s post was shared by Roman Alekhin, an adviser to Kursk’s acting regional governor.

Since the incursion into the Kursk region began, the Ukrainian army has captured 480 square miles and 92 settlements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Mr Zelensky said in recent days that the operation is aimed at creating a buffer zone that can prevent future attacks on his nation from across the border, and that Ukraine is capturing a large number of Russian prisoners of war that it hopes to exchange for captured Ukrainians.

TASS, a Russian state news agency, reported that 17 people have died and 140 have been injured in Ukraine’s incursion, citing an unnamed source in the Russian medical service. Of 75 people in hospital, four are children.

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday afternoon that more than 500 people had left dangerous areas in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours. In total, more than 122,000 people have been resettled since the Ukrainian attack began, it said.

In another example of Ukraine taking the war to Russian soil, a massive fire burned for the third consecutive day after an oil depot was hit by Ukrainian drones.

The fire at the depot in the town of Proletarsk burned across an area of a hectare, according to Russian state news agencies. There were 500 firefighters involved in the operation, and 41 of them have already been admitted to hospital with injuries, according to TASS, citing local officials.

Ukraine’s Army General Staff claimed responsibility on Sunday for attacking the oil depot, which was used to supply the needs of Russia’s army, calling it a measure “to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation”.

Vladimir Putin visiting a attacked by terrorists in 2004, in Beslan (Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainians of “trying to destabilise our country” and compared them to terrorists.

“We will punish the criminals. There can be no doubt about that,” Mr Putin said on Tuesday. He was meeting with mothers of children killed in the 2004 Beslan school attack by Islamic militants that left more than 330 people dead.

Ukraine’s incursion has exposed Russian vulnerabilities according to analysts and Ukrainian officials.

Mr Zelensky said on Monday that he believes Ukraine’s actions would help to dispel Western fears of offering more robust military aid to Kyiv. Some allies have been handing over weapons slowly and imposing limits on how they can be used, fearing that crossing a Russian “red-line” could lead to escalation, even nuclear escalation.

“We have now achieved an extremely important ideological shift: the naive and illusory concept of so-called ‘red lines’ regarding Russia that dominated the assessments of the war by some of our partners has crumbled these days somewhere near Sudzha,” the president said, referring to a seized Russian town under Ukrainian control.

Much remains unknown about Ukrainian operations in Russia but satellite images provide some clues.

A pontoon bridge across the Seim River between the town of Glushkovo and the village of Zvannoe (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Pontoon bridges – temporary bridges used by militaries when formal bridges are blown out – could be seen in the satellite images provide by Planet Labs PBC in two different positions along the Seim River in recent days. The pontoons were likely built by Russian troops trying to supply forces around the Ukrainian advance.

One pontoon bridge appeared along the serpentine path of the river between Glushkovo and the village of Zvannoye on Saturday, but not in images taken on Monday. On Monday, smoke could be seen rising along the banks of the river nearby – typically the sign of a strike.

Meanwhile along the frontline in eastern Ukraine, Russia continued to bear down on the city of Pokrovsk, one of Ukraine’s main defensive strongholds and a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region, forcing Kyiv’s forces to pull back and Ukrainian civilians to flee their homes. Its capture would compromise Ukraine’s defensive abilities and supply routes and would bring Russia closer to its stated aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

Russia’s relentless six-month slog across the region following the capture of Avdiivka, has cost both sides heavily in troops and armour.

Russia wants control of all parts of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk, which together make up the Donbas industrial region.