Hillary Clinton tells DNC dream of Kamala Harris smashing the ‘glass ceiling’

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has shared her vision for Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC): the top job.

Mrs Clinton, who was greeted with applause by DNC attendees as she took the stage at the United Centre for day one of the political convention, saluted Ms Harris while calling out her potential to break the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” to become America’s first female president.

“Together, we’ve put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling,” she said, with Ms Clinton referring to her failed 2016 attempt at the US presidency.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on day one of the DNC (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

“On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States. When a barrier falls for one of us, it clears the way for all of us.”

The former US secretary of state added: “Now we are writing a new chapter in America’s story.”

Highlighting the party’s generational reach, Mrs Clinton, 76, followed New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 34.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, endorsed Ms Harris while delivering the first mention of the war in Gaza from the convention stage; an issue that has split the party’s base ever since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on October 7.

The New York representative praised Ms Harris for her attempts at bringing peace to the Gaza Strip.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks in Chicago at the DNC (Erin Hooley)

“She is working tirelessly to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and bringing the hostages home,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd, as the audience responded with cheers.

Outside the arena, thousands of protesters descended on Chicago to rally against the Biden-Harris administration’s support of Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza.

A group that had called itself the Abandon Biden movement held an event to rebrand itself as Abandon Harris, with protesters arguing that Vice President Harris’ inability to differentiate herself from Mr Biden’s handling of the war is not acceptable.

Ms Harris’ allies within the DNC feared the pro-Palestinian protesters would not overshadow the official programme, with a slew of current and former Democratic stars to take the United Centre stage in the coming days.

An attendee holds signs during the first day of the Democratic National Convention (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Concerning election policies, the Democrats intend to keep abortion access front and centre for voters, betting that the issue will propel them to success as it has in other key races since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade two years ago.

Speakers on Monday included three women whose healthcare suffered as a result of that decision.

Democrats are looking to the week-long event to slingshot Ms Harris towards a faceoff with Republican candidate Donald Trump, whose comeback bid for the White House is viewed by Democrats as an existential threat.

Having taken over the ticket just one month ago, Ms Harris must now win over a divided country that is viewing her more positively but is still making up its mind about the election.