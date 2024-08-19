Thousands of Gaza protesters descend on Chicago for Democratic convention

Crowds of activists began gathering in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention on Monday, hoping to call attention to issues such as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza.

Protesters say their plans have not changed since President Joe Biden left the race and the party quickly rallied behind vice president Kamala Harris, who will formally accept the Democratic nomination this week.

Activists are ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation’s top Democratic leaders.

Protesters march prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday, August 18 in Chicago (Julio Cortez/AP)

Their issues cover climate change, abortion rights and racial equality, but many protesters agree that pressing for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is the top message of the demonstrations.

They have likened it to the Vietnam War of their generation.

The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the nation, and buses are bringing activists from all over the country.

Organisers say they hope the turnout for Monday’s march and rally, on the first day of the convention, will be at least 20,000 people.

“We have to play our part in the belly of the beast to stop the genocide, to end US aid to Israel and stand with Palestine,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesman for the Coalition to March on the DNC.

Pro-Palestinian supporters from across the nation descended on Chicago’s Union Park on Monday morning in anticipation of a rally and march to a site near the United Centre, where the convention is taking place.

Protesters march past a police line prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention on Sunday, August 18 in Chicago (Alex Brandon/AP)

The first protest on Sunday night brought together activists calling for abortion and LGBTQ+ rights and an end to the war in Gaza.

The march lasted for hours, along a route lined by police, and showed no signs of major conflicts.

Chicago police said two people were arrested on misdemeanour charges of resisting police and damaging property.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who was under consideration as Harris’ running mate, said peaceful protests were welcome.

But some have lingering safety concerns, worried that protests could become unpredictable or devolve into chaos.

Chicago, which has hosted more political conventions than any other US city, has been unable to escape comparisons to the infamous 1968 convention where police and anti-Vietnam War protesters violently clashed on live television.

Some businesses boarded up their windows as a precaution, and county courts said they would open more space in case of mass arrests.

Chicago police say officers have undergone extensive training on constitutional policing and de-escalation tactics.