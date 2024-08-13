Family of actor Johnny Wactor urge more action to find his killers

Family and friends of US actor Johnny Wactor have called for action from the public and officials to help find and convict his killers.

The former General Hospital and Westworld star was shot on May 25 when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

No arrests have yet been made.

Johnny Wactor pictured arriving at the world premiere of The Mule in Los Angeles in 2018 (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“I’m asking that anybody that knows anything please come forward,” the actor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor of South Carolina, said at a news conference outside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday.

“It will help me and his brothers in our healing to know that they’ve been captured and convicted.”

Police made their own plea for public help on August 5 when they released surveillance images of three unidentified suspects and their getaway car — a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50.

Mr Wactor was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and grew up in the nearby town of Summerville.

He portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera General Hospital from 2020 to 2022.

He also appeared in films and TV series including Station 19, NCIS and Westworld.

Los Angeles council member Kevin de Leon surrounded by friends of the late actor Johnny Wactor (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Scarlett Wactor said previously that her son had left work at a rooftop bar with a co-worker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed.

A mask-wearing suspect opened fire, his mother added.

“Grief is my constant companion,” she said.

“I can’t wish him happy birthday on August 31 — he would have been 38. I can’t ask if he’s coming home for Christmas. I can’t ask how his day went.”

Others at the news conference called for more action from Mayor Karen Bass and other leaders to combat crime.

“We will make sure that no family has to endure the pain that Scarlett is enduring today,” City Councilman Kevin de Leon said.

“We want justice for Johnny and we shall have it.”