Four-year-old boy and father killed in Russian attacks in Kyiv region

A four-year-old boy and his father have been killed in an overnight Russian drone and missile barrage in the Kyiv region of Ukraine.

The bodies of the 35-year old man and his son were found under rubble after fragments of missiles fell on a residential area in Kyiv’s suburban Brovary district, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Three other people in the area were injured in the attack.

Residents leave an apartment building in Kursk, Russia, damaged by Ukrainian shelling (AP)

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said it was the second time this month that Kyiv has been targeted.

He said ballistic missiles did not reach the city centre but suburbs took the hit, while drones aiming for the capital were shot down.

In Russia, the Defence Ministry said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

Thirteen people were injured when a Ukrainian missile shot down by Russian air defences fell on a residential building in Kursk overnight into Sunday, acting regional Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Telegram.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack inside Russia, but has increased the pace of attacks targeting Russian territory in recent weeks.