Former YouTube chief and Google executive Susan Wojcicki dies aged 56

Former YouTube chief executive and long-standing Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at the age of 56, her husband said.

Dennis Troper said in a social media post: “My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non small cell lung cancer.

“Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many.”

No other details of her death were immediately provided.

Ms Wojcicki, who played a key role in Google’s creation, stepped down as YouTube’s chief in 2023 after spending nine years running the video site that reshaped entertainment, culture and politics.

Shortly after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin incorporated their search engine into a business in 1998, Ms Wojcicki rented the garage of her home in Menlo Park, California to them for 1,700 dollars a month.

Ms Wojcicki and Mr Troper’s 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died in February at the UC Berkely campus where he was studying.