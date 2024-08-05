Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Protesters have stormed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official residence with the Bangladeshi leader’s whereabouts unknown, after demonstrators defied a military curfew to march in the capital.

Thousands appeared to have entered Ms Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka on Monday, following weeks of violent demonstrations and clashes with security forces.

Bangladesh’s military chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman is expected to address the nation later on Monday.

The protests began peacefully in late June, as students sought an end to a quota system for government jobs, but turned violent after clashes between protesters and police and pro-government activists at Dhaka University.

The government’s attempts to quell the demonstrations with force, curfews and internet shutdowns backfired, prompting further outrage as nearly 300 people were killed and leading to demands for an end to her 15 years in power.

On Sunday, nearly 100 people were killed as the protesters clashed with security officials and the ruling party activists across the country.