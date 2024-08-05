Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack on northern Israel that injured two Israeli troops.

The violence came as fears of an all-out regional war mount following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’s top political leader in Iran.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah said in a statement it targeted a military base in northern Israel in response to “attacks and assassinations” carried out by Israel in several villages in south Lebanon.

The attack did not appear to be part of a more intense retaliation expected in response to the killing of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut last week.

An Israeli strike on Sunday hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip (AP)

The Israeli military said fire services were working to put out a blaze sparked by the attack in Ayelet HaShahar in the upper Galilee.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that had not escalated into full-on war.

Last week’s assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital, Tehran, and Hezbollah commander Shukur in Beirut raised tensions in the region.

Israel has been bracing for a retaliation from Iran and its allied militias.