Putin’s Russia offers flood disaster aid to North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered humanitarian assistance to help North Korea cope with damage from recent floods, in another sign of expanding relations between the two nations.

In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Mr Putin “extended deep sympathy and support” and conveyed his willingness to provide immediate disaster aid to help North Korea recover from the floods, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

Russia’s state news agency Tass carried a similar report, saying Mr Putin told Mr Kim in the message: “You can always count on our assistance and support.”

Ties between North Korea and Russia have been improving significantly amid widespread outside beliefs that North Korea has supplied conventional weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance.

During a meeting in Pyongyang in June, Mr Kim and Mr Putin signed a pact stipulating mutual military assistance if either country is attacked, in what was considered their biggest defence deal since the end of the Cold War.

Large parts of North Phyongan province were left under water following heavy rain at the end of last month (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Mr Kim expressed his gratitude to Mr Putin over the offer for aid, saying he “could deeply feel the special emotion towards a genuine friend in the most difficult period”.

But Mr Kim said North Korea has established its own rehabilitation plans and will ask for Russian assistance later if it is needed, according to KCNA.

Heavy rain on North Korea’s north-western region on July 27 flooded 4,100 houses, 7,410 acres of agricultural fields and numerous public buildings, roads and railways, according to KCNA.

The scale of casualties is not known. KCNA recently quoted Mr Kim as saying the flood caused a “casualty that cannot be allowed”, but did not elaborate.

On Thursday, rival South Korea also offered humanitarian support to North Korea. Observers say North Korea will likely ignore or turn down the South Korean proposal, as animosities between the two countries are at one of their highest points in years.

During a visit on Friday to a military unit involved in operations to evacuate residents stranded by the floods, Mr Kim called South Korea “scum” as he lambasted what he called “rubbish” South Korean media for allegedly tarnishing the North’s image by exaggerating the death tolls from the floods. He did not mention South Korea’s offer to provide aid.