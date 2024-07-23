Walkway collapses in Italy housing project, killing two and injuring a dozen

A pedestrian walkway in a housing project in the Italian city of Naples has collapsed, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and a 35-year-old woman, news agency ANSA reported.

Seven children were among those injured in the collapse of a pedestrian walkway in Naples (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Seven children ages two to 10 were among the injured, two of whom are in intensive care.

The cause is still under investigation.

Authorities evacuated the building where the collapse occurred and blocked the use of the pedestrian walkways in other sections of the so-called “Blue Sail” housing block.

The building is part of a complex that is expected to undergo millions in renovations (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

The building, part of a huge complex of seven housing blocks built between 1962 and 1975, has been marked for 18 million euros (£15.1 million) in renovations.

Four others have been demolished and two more are scheduled for demolition.