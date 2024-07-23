Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, after the assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump.

The attempt unleashed an intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

Kimberly Cheatle, Secret Service director since August 2022, had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the gunman was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Former president Donald Trump with a bandaged ear (Evan Vucci/AP)

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in the email to staff on Tuesday.

“In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was able to get within 135 metres of the stage where the former president was speaking when he opened fire.

The shooting took place despite a threat on Mr Trump’s life from Iran leading to additional security for the former president in the days before the July 13 rally.