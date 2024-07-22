Baby tree kangaroo peeks out of mother’s pouch at Bronx Zoo

The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo has made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mother’s furry white pouch.

The tiny Matschie’s tree kangaroo, or Dendrolagus matschiei, was born in December and is the second born to the same mother since 2022.

It also was the third of its kind born at the Bronx Zoo since 2008.

A Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey that made its first appearance from its mother’s pouch at New York’s Bronx Zoo (Wildlife Conservation Society/Terria Clay via AP)

The tree kangaroo species only gestate for about six weeks before they are born and immediately crawl into their marsupial mothers’ pouches, the zoo said in a statement.

It takes around seven months for the young to start peeking out of the pouch.

There are only around 2,500 tree kangaroos in the wild and 42 in captivity, the zoo said.

In a statement, a Bronx Zoo spokesperson said that the kangaroo’s birth was significant for the network of zoos that aims to preserve genetic diversity among endangered animals.

“It’s a small population and because of that births are not very common,” said Jessica Moody, curator of primates and small mammals at the Bronx Zoo.

“So it’s a rare and exciting event,” adding that baby tree kangaroos are “possibly one of the cutest animals to have ever lived. They look like stuffed animals, it’s amazing.”

The Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey (Wildlife Conservation Society/Terria Clay via AP)

The tree kangaroos are native to the Huon Peninsula in Papua New Guinea, where they are threatened by human activities such as habitat destruction and hunting, the statement said.

They live primarily in trees and are smaller than Australia’s better-known red kangaroo. An adult tree kangaroo weighs between 20 and 25 pounds. The joeys are about the size of a human thumb when they are born, but grow to as long as 30 inches.

Wildlife restoration programmes often lean on zoos for genetic diversity. For example, wolves reintroduced to the wild are often given zoo-born pups to raise, reducing the risk of inbreeding while expanding wild populations.