Pope calls for Olympic truce in countries at war

Pope Francis has voiced hope that the Paris Olympics and Paralympics will provide an opportunity for countries at war to respect an ancient Greek tradition and establish a truce for the duration of the Games.

During his Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, he said sport has a “great social power, capable of peacefully uniting people from different cultures”.

The opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games will be held in Paris on July 26 with the participation of 205 delegations of athletes, who will parade on more than 80 boats on the Seine.

The Paris Olympics begin on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

Francis said: “According to ancient tradition, may the Olympics be an opportunity to establish a truce in wars, demonstrating a sincere will for peace.

“I hope that this event can be a sign of the inclusive world we want to build and that the athletes, with their sporting testimony, may be messengers of peace and valuable models for the young.”

He asked the faithful to pray for peace, recalling the ongoing conflicts around the world.

“Let us not forget the martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and many other countries at war. Let us not forget, war is a defeat,” he concluded.