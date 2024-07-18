Ukrainian army pulls out from another eastern village as Russia smashes defensive positions

Ukraine’s army has pulled out from the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region, an official said on Thursday, surrendering another frontline position as Russian forces blast Ukrainian defences in a relentless onslaught.

The village was reduced to rubble which “made it impossible to hold the positions there”, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for local ground forces, told The Associated Press.

Russia seized Urozhaine in the early days of the war that began after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Ukrainian troops recaptured it almost a year ago. Russia’s defence ministry had claimed its army retook the village several days ago.

Russia has deployed devastating firepower as it pursues a summer offensive that has reduced towns and villages to ruins, denying Ukrainians defensive cover.

Despite valiant defending, analysts say, Ukrainian forces are being pushed back in some places along the frontline by the bigger and better equipped Kremlin army.

Ukrainian firepower has improved since the US approved a much-needed military aid package this spring, but it is not yet arriving quickly enough to stop the Russian push, especially in Donetsk.

Leaders from across Europe met in the UK on Thursday to discuss European security and more help for Ukraine.

Kyiv is employing a bend-but-do-not-break strategy to buy time until it can get more western weapons and ammunition to the front

By ceding some territory, Ukraine has been able to fight from better defended positions, army officials and analysts say.

Ukraine has tried to take the fight to Russia through long-range strikes on rear areas.

Ukrainian sea drones attacked the Russian coast guard base at Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea late on Wednesday, a Kyiv security official told AP.

The attack damaged a Russian command post, an ammunition and equipment depot, and some military positions, the official said.