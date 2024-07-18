Shannen Doherty finalised divorce hours before death

Shannen Doherty finalised her split from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at the age of 53, and she was granted a rare posthumous divorce two days later.

Doherty, the star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died on Saturday after years with breast cancer, her publicist said.

Los Angeles County court documents showed that Doherty and her lawyer Laura Wasser, who handled the divorces of Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and many others, worked to finish the details of hers before she died.

In a stipulated agreement with Iswarienko filed on Friday, Doherty kept the couple’s Malibu, California, home, a Salvador Dali painting, several cars and all earnings from her acting.

A judge signed the agreement and declared the couple divorced on Monday.

Doherty had no children, and it is not yet clear to whom her assets will go.

Iswarienko, a photographer, was her third husband and it was her longest marriage. They married in 2011 and she filed for divorce last year.