Hundreds gather in Pennsylvania to remember man killed at Donald Trump rally

Throngs of mourners have gathered in Pennsylvania to remember the former fire chief killed in the gunfire of the would-be assassin of former US president Donald Trump.

Outside Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, where the vigil was being held for Corey Comperatore, a sign read: “Rest in Peace Corey, Thank You For Your Service,” with the logo of his fire company.

On the rural road to the auto racing track — lined with cornfields, churches and industrial plants — a sign outside a local credit union reads: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Comperatore family.”

Family, friends and community attend a candlelight vigil for Corey Comperatore at the Lernerville Speedway in Sarver (Eric Gay/AP)

Mr Comperatore, 50, had worked as a project and tooling engineer, was an Army reservist and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter after serving as chief, according to his obituary.

He died on Saturday during an attempt to kill Mr Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Mr Comperatore spent the final moments of his life shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire, officials said.

Vigil organiser Kelly McCollough told the crowd on Wednesday the vigil was not an event of a political nature, adding that there was no room for hate or personal opinions other than an outpouring of support for the Comperatore family.

“Tonight is about unity,” Ms McCollough said.

“We need each other. We need to feel love. We need to feel safe. We need clarity in this chaos. We need strength. We need healing.”

Mr Comperatore’s quick decision to use his body as a shield against the bullets flying towards his wife and daughter rang true to his close friends (Gene J Puskar/AP)

Dan Ritter, who gave a eulogy, said he bought Mr Comperatore’s childhood home in 1993 — sparking a friendship that grew with their shared values of family, Christian faith and politics.

“Corey loved his family and was always spending time with them,” Mr Ritter said.

“This past Saturday was supposed to be one of those days for him. He did what a good father would do. He protected those he loved. He’s a true hero for us all.”

Jeff Lowers of the Freeport Fire Department trained with Mr Comperatore and at the vigil said Mr Comperatore always had a smile on his face.

Afterwards, Heidi Powell, a family friend, read remarks from Mr Comperatore’s high school economics teacher, who could not attend the Thursday vigil.

“What made Corey truly extraordinary was his indomitable spirit, unyielding courage, his unflappable optimism,” the teacher, Mark Wyant, wrote.

Before the rally, Mr Comperatore had posted on social media that he had gotten upgraded seats at the event, according to his neighbour Collin Burke.

The 27-year-old lived next door to Mr Comperatore while growing up and had previously volunteered at the firehouse with him.

Hearing about the shooting prompted Mr Burke to send Mr Comperatore a message asking if he was OK.

A woman wipes her face during a vigil for Corey Comperatore (Matt Slocum/AP)

Mr Comperatore never responded.

“It crushed me,” Mr Burke said on Wednesday of Mr Comperatore’s death.

Mr Burke said he planned to attend a private funeral nearby on Friday.

The public was also invited to pay their respects at a visitation starting on Thursday afternoon at Laube Hall in Freeport, Pennsylvania.

As a child, Mr Burke rode the same school bus with Mr Comperatore’s daughters. He remembered Mr Comperatore as having the best lawn on the block, owning two beautiful Dobermans and fishing for bass in his free time.

He described Mr Comperatore as a Trump supporter “through and through” and a “very neighbourly person”.

The vigil concluded with people in the crowd lighting candles and raising mobile phones, glow sticks and lighters in Mr Comperatore’s honour as his favourite song — I Can Only Imagine by Christian rock band MercyMe — played while pictures of him and his family were shown on a screen.

Two other people were injured at the rally: David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Mr Copenhaver on Wednesday went from critical to serious condition, according to the family’s lawyer, Joseph Feldman.

Mr Trump suffered an ear injury but was not seriously hurt, and has been participating this week in the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.