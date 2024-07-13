French rugby players charged with sexual assault in Argentina

Prosecutors in Argentina have charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault after a woman was allegedly raped in their hotel room and prevented from leaving.

The prosecutor’s office in the western city of Mendoza – where the alleged assault took place on Sunday following the French team’s test match against the Argentine Pumas – ordered the two players, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou, to remain under detention until their trial.

After being arrested in Buenos Aires, 21-year-old Jegou and 20-year-old Auradou were transferred some 620 miles to Mendoza on Thursday for their first court appearance.

They chose not to testify in Friday’s hearing.

The French Rugby Federation previously said that the players admitted to having sex with the woman but the players described it as consensual, and denied any acts of violence.

Oscar Jegou and teammate Hugo Auradou deny any wrongdoing (AP)

The account of the alleged assault – provided by the woman’s lawyer, Natacha Romano – has drawn outrage in France and caused a stir in Argentina, where recent scandals involving professional athletes have prompted questions within the greater sports community about alleged misogyny and sexual violence.

Ms Romano told The Associated Press that the woman was found to have an acute bleeding ulcer and other injuries apparently related to her assault and that she remains in hospital “in a state of shock and extreme stress”.

She said the woman was under strict medical supervision because she suffered a major depressive mood disorder induced by the incident.

The prosecutors said the court would soon decide whether to grant the defendants’ request for house arrest.

The players were arrested following a formal complaint filed against them for alleged sexual assault (AP)

Ms Romano has said her client claimed she met one of the rugby players, Auradou, at a nightclub where the team was celebrating their win and went back to his hotel room for another drink.

She said Auradou became violent, subjecting her to non-consensual sexual acts and preventing her from leaving before Jegou joined in the assaults some hour later.

After escaping the hotel room, Ms Romano said, the woman filed a police complaint and underwent physical examinations.

The charges of aggravated sexual assault in Argentina carry the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The mandatory minimum is eight years.

Authorities said they would move the defendants to another jail later on Friday.