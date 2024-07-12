Two buses carrying at least 60 swept into a river by a landslide in Nepal

Three passengers were rescued on Friday after two buses carrying more than 60 people were swept into a swollen river in Nepal, officials said.

Continuous rain was making rescue efforts difficult.

The three survivors are being treated in a hospital, government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal said, adding that they reportedly jumped out of the bus and swam to the banks where locals then took them to a nearby hospital.

Additional rescuers and security forces have been sent to the area to help with rescue efforts.

The buses were swept off the highway around 3am near Simaltal, about 120 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu.

One bus had 24 people while the other had 42 but more could have boarded on their routes, Mr Bhusal said.