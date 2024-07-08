Macron refuses French PM’s resignation after chaotic election results

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister, asking him to remain temporarily as the head of the government after chaotic election results left the government in limbo.

Voters split the legislature on the left, centre and far right, leaving no faction even close to the majority needed to form a government.

The results from Sunday’s vote raised the risk of political paralysis for the European Union’s second-largest economy.

Mr Macron had gambled on his decision to call snap elections giving France a “moment of clarification”, but the outcome showed the opposite, less than three weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics.

France’s main share index opened with a dip, but quickly recovered, possibly because markets had feared an outright victory for the far right or the leftist coalition.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had said he would remain in office if needed, but offered his resignation on Monday morning.

Mr Macron, who appointed him just seven months ago, immediately asked Mr Attal to stay on “to ensure the stability of the country”.

The day before, Mr Attal made clear that he disagreed with Mr Macron’s decision to call the surprise elections.

The results of two rounds of voting left no obvious path to form a government for either the leftist coalition that came in first, Mr Macron’s centrist alliance, or the far right.