Beryl regains hurricane strength as it bears down on Texas coast

Storm Beryl has strengthened and again become a hurricane as it heads for southern Texas.

Beryl’s outer bands lashed the coast of the US state with rain and intensifying winds as residents prepared for the powerful storm, which has already cut a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Centre issued an update at 1am Central Standard Time (7am BST) placing the storm about 30 miles south-east of Matagorda, Texas, and about 95 miles north-east of Corpus Christi.

The hurricane’s top sustained winds were 80mph as the storm moves north-west at 10mph. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Texas coast from Mesquite Bay north to Port Bolivar, the centre said.

People on the Texas coast boarded up windows and left beach towns under an evacuation order. The storm was projected to come ashore early on Monday in the middle of the Texas coast around Matagorda Bay, an area about 100 miles south of Houston, but officials cautioned the path could still change.

As the storm neared the coast, Texas officials warned it could cause power outages and flooding but also expressed worry that not enough residents and beach vacationers in Beryl’s path had heeded warnings to leave.

“One of the things that kind of trigger our concern a little bit, we’ve looked at all of the roads leaving the coast and the maps are still green,” said Dan Patrick, who is serving as the state’s acting governor while governor Greg Abbott is travelling overseas. “So we don’t see many people leaving.”

Tropical storm winds extended 115 miles from the centre and experts warned residents to be prepared for possible flash flooding in parts of middle, upper and eastern Texas as well as Arkansas as the storm gradually turns to the north and then north-east later on Monday.

As the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic, Beryl caused at least 11 deaths as it passed through the Caribbean on its way to Texas. The storm ripped off doors, windows and roofs with devastating winds and storm surge fuelled by the Atlantic’s record warmth.

Three times during its one week of life, Beryl has gained 35mph in wind speed in 24 hours or less, the official weather service definition of rapid intensification.

Beryl’s explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm indicates the hot water of the Atlantic and Caribbean and what the Atlantic hurricane belt can expect for the rest of the storm season, experts said.

Texas officials warned people along the entire coastline to prepare for possible flooding, heavy rain and wind. The hurricane warning extended from Baffin Bay, south of Corpus Christi, to Sargent, south of Houston.